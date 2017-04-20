Jehovah's Witnesses have been banned from Russia following a ruling by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Russia's justice ministry had called on the Supreme Court to dissolve the “extremist organisation” after it was heard that it brainwashes its members. The ministry said it had found signs of “extremist activity” within the organisation and requested that it be banned. Supreme Court judge Yury Ivanenko announced that the Russia government had decided to close down “the administrative centre of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the local organisations in its fold and turn their property over to the Russian Federation.” “They represent a threat to the rights of people, public order and public safety,” justice ministry representative Svetlana Borisova said according to local media. Jehovah Witness has 395 centres across Russia. Reacting, it said it wold appeal the decision.