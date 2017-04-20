Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 11- Broken Halo: The Fall Of Nigerian PastorsGet Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

World Jehovah's Witnesses Declared "Extremists", Banned From Russia

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Apr 20, 2017 at 7:17 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Jehovah's Witnesses have been banned from Russia following a ruling by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

    Russia's justice ministry had called on the Supreme Court to dissolve the “extremist organisation” after it was heard that it brainwashes its members.

    The ministry said it had found signs of “extremist activity” within the organisation and requested that it be banned.

    Supreme Court judge Yury Ivanenko announced that the Russia government had decided to close down “the administrative centre of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the local organisations in its fold and turn their property over to the Russian Federation.”

    “They represent a threat to the rights of people, public order and public safety,” justice ministry representative Svetlana Borisova said according to local media.

    Jehovah Witness has 395 centres across Russia. Reacting, it said it wold appeal the decision.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Apr 20, 2017 at 7:17 PM
    #1



    Comments