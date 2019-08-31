Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly have being sued over 2018 car accident, even though neither of them was behind the wheel.
According to TMZ, Liyanage Perera has filed a lawsuit against the couple, claiming he sustained serious injuries when the couple’s driver hit him with an SUV last October. Perera added that …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZuGnaU
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to TMZ, Liyanage Perera has filed a lawsuit against the couple, claiming he sustained serious injuries when the couple’s driver hit him with an SUV last October. Perera added that …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZuGnaU
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]