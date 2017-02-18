Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko has regretted venturing into polygamy. Explaining how he became a polygamist, the actor told Saturday beats, “If I have to be frank, I regret being a polygamist. I must confess. I did not really plan it and it was designed beyond my power because I never planned to marry so many wives. I first married one wife but she was not part of the job I was doing and in those days, you needed a very trustworthy assistant. That pushed me to marrying the second wife. I stayed with them until I lost them both eleven months apart in the same scenario – childbirth.” He added that he initially thought he wouldn’t marry again but, “A doctor of mine advised against it. He said I was still young and needed to take a wife. I looked at the situation critically and realised that a lot of my friends were coming to my apartment with their girlfriends and I saw myself as becoming irresponsible and my house was a free house. Some of those of my friends were married yet they still brought their girlfriends to my house. I felt if I had a wife, all that would not happen so I tried to get another wife. I was romancing two women with the mind of settling down with one. But eventually, the two entered. That was how I became a polygamist.