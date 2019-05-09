Politics Jigawa assembly impeaches speaker – The ScoopNG

#1
The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Isah Idris, has been impeached. This development follows an emergency meeting on Thursday where 20 out of 30 lawmakers were present.

Members present are reported to have unanimously voted Idris Garba Kareka as the new speaker of the House.....



Read more via The ScoopNG – http://bit.ly/2vPj8as

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top