Metro Jigawa secures $37m IDB loan – P.M. News

#1
The Jigawa Government says it has secured 37.373 million dollars facility from Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to propel irrigation, livestock production and provide more farming facilities.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru made this known to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the state Agricultural Integrated Rural …

idb.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/39MeiMQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top