Scare of possible job losses is currently rocking ExxonMobil over plans by the United States (US) oil super major to pull out of Nigeria in a $3 billion assets sale.
The firm, New Telegraph gathered at the weekend, is also concerned over possible fallout of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FQEMPW
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The firm, New Telegraph gathered at the weekend, is also concerned over possible fallout of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FQEMPW
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]