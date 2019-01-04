Vacancy Job Vacancies at Jumia Nigeria, Lagos | MyJobMag Nigeria

#1
Jumia is Africa's leading internet group, with already over 3,000 employees in more than 20 African countries and huge successes such as Jumia, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia Deals, Jumia House, Jumia Jobs and Jumia Services.

Responsibilities

  • You will be fully responsible for Jumia Food’s new and existing partner restaurants in Lagos.



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2GTRgtX – MyJobMag Nigeria

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]
christopherordu

christopherordu

Member
#2
#2

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top