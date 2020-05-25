The current CEO of Jobberman Nigeria is Mrs Hilda Kabushenga Kragha. She was appointed in June 2019 and took over from Ayodeji Adewunmi (co-founder).
Hilda Kragha appointed as new CEO for Jobberman.Com Nigeria
Jobberman’s co-founder quits company to “explore what is next”
Nearly a decade after he co-founded Jobberman (@jobbermandotcom), Ayodeji Adewunmi (@atadewunmi) has resigned from the company to pursue a new career in venture investing.
