Business Jobberman Nigeria: Who is the current CEO?

Sort by date
#1
The current CEO of Jobberman Nigeria is Mrs Hilda Kabushenga Kragha. She was appointed in June 2019 and took over from Ayodeji Adewunmi (co-founder).

africabusinesscommunities.com

Hilda Kragha appointed as new CEO for Jobberman.Com Nigeria

Hilda Kragha appointed as new CEO for Jobberman.Com Nigeria
africabusinesscommunities.com africabusinesscommunities.com


nairametrics.com

Jobberman’s co-founder quits company to “explore what is next”

Nearly a decade after he co-founded Jobberman (@jobbermandotcom), Ayodeji Adewunmi (@atadewunmi) has resigned from the company to pursue a new career in venture investing.
nairametrics.com nairametrics.com

Jobberman Nigeria: Here are 5 Alternative Job Sites - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Nigeria answers to questions about everything and anything
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 
Last edited:
[53]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top