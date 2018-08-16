John Legend reached coveted EGOT status when he took home an Emmy as a co-producer for Jesus Christ Superstar Live at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.
Achieving an EGOT is one of the most exclusive honors an entertainer can receive, having won an award at the Emmys, the Grammys, …
via TIME – https://ift.tt/2x0Ww7U
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Achieving an EGOT is one of the most exclusive honors an entertainer can receive, having won an award at the Emmys, the Grammys, …
via TIME – https://ift.tt/2x0Ww7U
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]