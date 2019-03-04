Entertainment Johnny Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard had an affair with Elon Musk – Mail Online

#1
Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of beginning a relationship with Elon Musk just a month after they married in 2015.

Depp’s claims stem from a $50million defamation lawsuit that he filed against his ex-wife after she accused him of domestic violence, a claim that Depp says is ‘an …



via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2GWrYL2

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top