Noticeably more cool lineup. Thanks to this, the coach always has someone to strengthen the game even if it doesn’t go according to Juventus’ scenario. Desire to prove themselves over the past season. That time the team left the championship at a fairly early stage because of Atalanta. Now, the players are motivated to win the main trophy. Personal skills of leaders who can decide the fate of an episode and the entire game in favour of Juventus.

Discover any casino games with best odds​