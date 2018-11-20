Politics Jonathan, an inspiration to young Nigerians – Buhari – Newtelegraph

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a respected Nigerian with great inspirational virtues for the youth.

The president stated this yesterday while congratulating the former president on the occasion of his 61st birthday. Special Adviser …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2zlt915

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top