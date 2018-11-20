President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a respected Nigerian with great inspirational virtues for the youth.
The president stated this yesterday while congratulating the former president on the occasion of his 61st birthday. Special Adviser …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2zlt915
Get More Nigeria Political News
The president stated this yesterday while congratulating the former president on the occasion of his 61st birthday. Special Adviser …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2zlt915
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]