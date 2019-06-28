Jonathan approved, Abiodun supplied ammunition – Amosun
Ibikunle Amosun, a former Governor of Ogun State Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun yesterday said his government legitimately purchased the 13 units of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 1000 units of AK 47 rifles, two million rounds of …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2YiL1Eq
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ibikunle Amosun, a former Governor of Ogun State Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun yesterday said his government legitimately purchased the 13 units of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 1000 units of AK 47 rifles, two million rounds of …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2YiL1Eq
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[132]