Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has arrived Niamey for the International Conference on Constitutionalism and Democracy in Africa.
Niamey is the capital city of Niger. The former president will be participating in the conference which opens on Wednesday, October 2, alongside other African leaders including Nicephore Soglo, former …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2okJRv4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Niamey is the capital city of Niger. The former president will be participating in the conference which opens on Wednesday, October 2, alongside other African leaders including Nicephore Soglo, former …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2okJRv4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 22.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[70]