Jonathan Knocks Buhari For Dragging Him Into Maina Scandal

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Oct 26, 2017 at 8:50 AM.

  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the Muhammadu Buhari administration for roping him into the Abdulrasheed Maina scandal currently rocking the current tenure.

    It is absurd, he said.

    The fact that efforts were being made to connect him to the scandal underscored how “uncoordinated and rudderless” the Buhari administration has become, a statement from his spokesman Ikechukwu Eze, said.

    “Are they saying it is President Jonathan that flew him back into Nigeria and promoted him in two levels ahead of where he was as at 2013 when he fled the from civil service?”

    He added, “They should stop insulting Nigerians or seeing them as fools.

    The presidency, in a statement by Garba Shehu Wednesday night, said top officials of the Jonathan administration benefitted from the money Mr. Maina allegedly stole from pension funds.

    Reacting, Jonathan's spokesman said there’s no need for the presidency to "warn that they will bring evidence out or that everything will be revealed on a later date.

    “They should present the evidence to Nigerians now.

    “The Maina family spoke about how he returned to the country and they made it very clear that Buhari officials were the ones that orchestrated his return.”
     

    Oct 26, 2017 at 8:50 AM
