President Goodluck Jonathan has been nominated by the African Union (AU) to lead the continental body’s Election Observation Mission to Mozambique’s scheduled October 15 general elections.
Jonathan’s spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze said in a statement Thursday that the former President …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2B3fMmK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Jonathan’s spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze said in a statement Thursday that the former President …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2B3fMmK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]