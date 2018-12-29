Politics Jonathan mourns Shagari, says he was a nation builder with a good heart – Plus TV Africa

Former Nigerian President Dr.Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the family of Alhaji Shehu Shagari and the people of Sokoto State over the demise of the nation’s Second Republic President, describing him as a nation builder who cemented a good relationship between the North and South.

Ex-President Jonathan …



