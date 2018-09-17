Oscar-winning screenwriter Jordan Peele is taking on an iconic role: host of the The Twilight Zone.
Peele tweeted a video Thursday featuring his voice alternating with Rod Serling’s famous voiceover announcing the viewer’s journey into another dimension. Serling was creator …
via CNET – https://ift.tt/2MQ5rho
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Peele tweeted a video Thursday featuring his voice alternating with Rod Serling’s famous voiceover announcing the viewer’s journey into another dimension. Serling was creator …
via CNET – https://ift.tt/2MQ5rho
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]