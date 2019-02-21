New details reveal Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods for over a month.
Jordyn Woods, who is a longtime family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family and Kylie Jenner's best friend, reportedly tried to play innocent after the news leaked on Monday.....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GDCEhy
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Jordyn Woods, who is a longtime family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family and Kylie Jenner's best friend, reportedly tried to play innocent after the news leaked on Monday.....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GDCEhy
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]