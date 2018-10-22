Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has launched an unexpected defence of Marco Ianni and urged Chelsea not to sack the coach for sparking the spat at the end of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Mourinho reacted furiously to Ianni’s goading after he celebrated provocatively in front of the Portuguese …
