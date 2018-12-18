Featured Thread #1
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United following their disappointing start to the season. The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table but have already lost five times in 17 matches, leaving them 19 points behind leaders Liverpool and 11 off fourth-placed Chelsea in …
