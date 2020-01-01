Southampton vs Tottenham ended in a disappointing 1-0 loss for Spurs as Jose Mourinho's men opened their New Year on defeat note at St Mary's Stadium.
The Premier League giants continued their torrid run of inconsistent form under the new boss and woefully failed to complement their last two victories with another win on Wednesday evening...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2sGxVWK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Premier League giants continued their torrid run of inconsistent form under the new boss and woefully failed to complement their last two victories with another win on Wednesday evening...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2sGxVWK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 24.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]