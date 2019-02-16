Jose Mourinho has said that Neymar must achieve success with Brazil, before he can be compared with Pele.
Neymar has already staked a claim to being one of the best players in the world, having dominated Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain when healthy and achieved success at Barcelona. However, …
read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2TTrmbR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Neymar has already staked a claim to being one of the best players in the world, having dominated Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain when healthy and achieved success at Barcelona. However, …
read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2TTrmbR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]