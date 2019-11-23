Jose Mourinho enjoyed a winning start as Tottenham manager with a 3-2 London derby triumph over West Ham at London Stadium.
First-half goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and a third from Harry Kane four minutes after the break gave Tottenham their first Premier League …
read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34eR0gt
Get More Nigeria Sports News
First-half goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and a third from Harry Kane four minutes after the break gave Tottenham their first Premier League …
read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34eR0gt
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]