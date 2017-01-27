Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho's unbeaten run in all competitions ended on Thursday when they were beaten 2-1 at Hull City in the EFL Cup semi final. Huddlestone scored from the spot in the 35th minute before Pogba equalized in the second half. Hull then scored another goal through Niasse in the last ten minutes. Having won the first leg 2-0, United joined Southampton in the final - to be played at Wembley on 26 February - with a 3-2 aggregate win. Speaking after the game, Mourinho refused to acknowledge Hull had scored a penalty during the second leg at the KCOM Stadium. "I only saw two goals," he said. "It was 1-1." "I saw the Pogba goal and their goal was a fantastic goal - great action, great cross and the guy coming in at the far post. 1-1." "I behaved on the bench, no sending-off, no punishment so no more words," Mourinho, on his 54th birthday, told Sky Sports. "To speak about the performance, I have to speak about things I don't want to speak about because the game was totally under control - the game was dead. "The game was totally under control and something happened to open the game." Mourinho said he did not believe United would be favourites when they meet Southampton next month. "It doesn't matter where we play," said Mourinho. "I don't think we are favourites against nobody." "Wembley is Wembley. It is for professionals with passion for football. "It has a special meaning, a special feeling. Of course I am happy to be there. Of course I am happy to bring many thousands of our fans because I think also for them it is something they will always remember."