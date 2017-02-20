Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has stated that Chelsea can focus on the FA Cup as they don't have much to worry about because they are already premier league champions. Antonio Conte's side will host FA cup holders Manchester United in the last eight of the competition in March. FA Cup Q/Final Draws Released [FULL FIXTURES] "I have so many things to think about," Mourinho said. "I have to play Saint-Etienne and play the (EFL Cup) final and hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. I have to fight for the top four positions in the Premier League. "Chelsea can only think about that because I think they are champions and have nothing else to play for. The FA Cup is something important for them. "It is possible to win three, two, one or no trophies. When we are in the competitions, we are going to fight. In the EFL Cup, we have a 50% possibility of winning and we have to fight for it to become a title."