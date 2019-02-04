A former Nigerian senator, Joseph Waku, has died.
He passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday evening, his wife, Rosemary Waku, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning.
Mr Waku was 72.
Mr Waku was a senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 1999 to 2003.
read more
He passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday evening, his wife, Rosemary Waku, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning.
Mr Waku was 72.
Mr Waku was a senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 1999 to 2003.
read more