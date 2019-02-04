Politics Joseph Waku, former senator, is dead - Vanguard News

#1
A former Nigerian senator, Joseph Waku, has died.
He passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday evening, his wife, Rosemary Waku, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning.
Mr Waku was 72.
Mr Waku was a senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 1999 to 2003.



read more
 
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top