Joseph Yobo and wife, Adaeze Yobo on a day like this 9 years ago tied the knot.
Today they are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary! The couple are blessed with three children....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2F0vT8r
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Today they are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary! The couple are blessed with three children....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2F0vT8r
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]