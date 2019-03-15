A Nigerian journalist, Ruona Meyer, has called out Olufunke Phillips, the digital manager of Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for being a fugitive after being charged for cocaine possession. Ms Meyer made the disclosures on Friday morning via posts she made on her Facebook and Twitter pages …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/X
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/X
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]