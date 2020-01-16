Sports Juan Mata scores as Man United send Wolves out of 2020 English FA Cup – Legit.ng

#1
Man United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after edging Wolves in the third round of the tournament on Wednesday night, January 15.

United set up a replay date with Wolves at Old Trafford after settling for a goalless draw in the original tie played at Molineux Stadium 11 days ago....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/363CYhW

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[87]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top