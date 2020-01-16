Man United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after edging Wolves in the third round of the tournament on Wednesday night, January 15.
United set up a replay date with Wolves at Old Trafford after settling for a goalless draw in the original tie played at Molineux Stadium 11 days ago....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/363CYhW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
United set up a replay date with Wolves at Old Trafford after settling for a goalless draw in the original tie played at Molineux Stadium 11 days ago....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/363CYhW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 21.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[87]