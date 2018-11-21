Metro Jubilation As Governor Gifts Super Eagles $50,000 For AFCON Qualification (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
The Delta state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday organised as state banquet in honour of the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of nations which will be held in Cameroon.

The governor gifted the Nigerian football team $50,000 (over N18 million) for qualifying …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2S3LLcP

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top