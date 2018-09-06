There was jubilation at Utako market, Abuja, on Thursday as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, inaugurated the TraderMoni scheme.
TraderMoni is a Federal Government’s initiative aimed at providing two million petty traders across the country with collateral-free loans before the end of the year. The ecstatic traders cheered …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NSRUqF
Get More Nigeria Political News
TraderMoni is a Federal Government’s initiative aimed at providing two million petty traders across the country with collateral-free loans before the end of the year. The ecstatic traders cheered …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NSRUqF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]