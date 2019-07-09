JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Judge reportedly strikes out Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro’s divorce case, says they are childish – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The judge presiding on Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro’s divorce case has told both parties to work on their marriage as he strikes out the case.

There has been an interesting turn to the divorce case between music mogul, Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro as …

ubi franklin.JPG

via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Xyhudr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top