The judge presiding on Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro’s divorce case has told both parties to work on their marriage as he strikes out the case.
There has been an interesting turn to the divorce case between music mogul, Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro as …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Xyhudr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
There has been an interesting turn to the divorce case between music mogul, Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro as …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Xyhudr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]