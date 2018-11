Dani Carvajal has surprisingly revealed to ‘TVE’, that Julen Lopetegui is the best coach he has had ahead of Zinedine Zidane. The sacking of Julen Lopetegui by Real Madrid is still a recurring theme in the Spanish newspapers, Dani Carvajal wanted to defend his....Read more via 360Nobs – https://ift.tt/2JLTVnz Get More Nigeria Sports News