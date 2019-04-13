Business Jumia becomes first African firm to list shares on New York stock exchange – The Guardian Nigeria News

Pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia Technologies, has officially announced its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The listing on the NYSE happened yesterday in New York, USA, with shares beginning trading at $14.50 under ticker symbol JMIA.



