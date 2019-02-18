It was early last month (January 3rd to be precise) that Polish serial entrepreneur and Co-founder of Jumia Travel, Marek Zmyslowski, penned a Medium article which left many people surprised.
In the expose, Mr Zmyslowski disclosed for the first time that he had been facing challenges in the course …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GwPzSs
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In the expose, Mr Zmyslowski disclosed for the first time that he had been facing challenges in the course …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GwPzSs
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]