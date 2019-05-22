June 12 celebration will signify triumph of people’s will, says Lai Mohammed – Daily Trust

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the upcoming maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration as “triumph of people’s will after decades of subversion”. Mohammed stated this on Wednesday when he featured on African Independent Television (AIT) programme, “Kakaaki”, monitored by the News Agency …
