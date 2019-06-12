Politics June 12: Saraki, Dogara, Obasanjo, IBB, Jonathan, others shun Democracy Day celebration – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Doraga were among notable absentees at the National Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday. Recall that President Buhari had on Monday signed June 12 into law as the Democracy Day in honour of late …




Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KdFOud
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[126]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top