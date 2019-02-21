Embattled actor, Jussie Smollett, turned in himself to Chicago police early Thursday morning after he was charged with filing a false report, claiming to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. “Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives,” said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in …
