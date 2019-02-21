Entertainment Jussie Smollett indicted by grand jury for felony, accused of filing a false report – Pulse Nigeria

Jussie Smollett might be facing jail time after he was indicted for staging his own attack earlier in January.

Jussie Smollett has been indicted by the grand jury in Chicago for felony after staging his own attack......



