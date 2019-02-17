Entertainment Jussie Smollett Reportedly Paid Two Nigerian Brothers to Orchestrate His Attack – Olisa.tv

#1
CNN is reporting that new evidence suggests that Empire actor Jussie Smollett paid the two Nigerian brothers to orchestrate his attack.

According to the media house, this was confirmed by two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation who told CNN that “Chicago Police believe actor Jussie Smollet paid two …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2U0oN7K

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top