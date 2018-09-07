Introducing Broker (IB)

Regional Representative

White Label

Payment Agent

The most popular affiliate program among our partners is the

) . IB is a partner that leads a potentially interested audience and receives a financial reward for it. The financial reward can be fixed or can depend on the trading operations performed by the attracted customers. Becoming a JustForex partner you will need to attract people interested in Forex. In this case, the number of deposits will be much higher and as a result, the IB partner's profit will grow.

The number of positive registrations will be much higher if the engaged clients understand what the currency market is. ​

Register the Personal Account . After that, you’ll be able to register as an IB partner. A tab with banners and referral links will be available in the Personal Account, following it you can involve traders that will bring you a financial reward.

use only “white” involving methods;

Don't use spam

Don’t provide false advertisement;

Don’t create sites that automatically redirect clients to the JustForex site;

Don’t communicate with customers on behalf of JustForex;

Don’t use other methods of fraud.

.