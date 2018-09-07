Affiliate programs provide an opportunity to receive not only a quick profit on the Internet but also get permanent financial contributions. In fact, it’ll be necessary to engage the interested audience and get a reward. The contributions will depend directly on the scale of trade operations.
JustForex affiliate programs have been created with due consideration of all our partners needs. So, if you are engaged in any online activity, you will find a program for yourself. Affiliate programs from JustForex don't require knowledge about the forex market, but provide a high and stable profit from traders.
In order to start earning right now, simply select the most suitable program for yourself and get registered.
JustForex offers several types of affiliate programs:
How to involve traders?
There are many other sources to attract potential customers. It would be perfect if you have either website, blog or other Forex online source with high traffic. However, there are many other resources such as social networks, teaser networks, advertising platforms of search engines, various forums.
How to become the JustForex partner?
- Introducing Broker (IB)
- Regional Representative
- White Label
- Payment Agent
The number of positive registrations will be much higher if the engaged clients understand what the currency market is.
- Register the Personal Account. After that, you’ll be able to register as an IB partner.
- A tab with banners and referral links will be available in the Personal Account, following it you can involve traders that will bring you a financial reward.
- use only “white” involving methods;
- Don't use spam
- Don’t provide false advertisement;
- Don’t create sites that automatically redirect clients to the JustForex site;
- Don’t communicate with customers on behalf of JustForex;
- Don’t use other methods of fraud.