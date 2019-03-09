The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Emmanuel Jime, has been caught with a bag full of cash on election day. Mr Jime was intercepted by operatives of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged vote-buying. The incident occurred around a polling unit …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TCImpN
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TCImpN
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[119]