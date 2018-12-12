Ibrahim Usman Jibrin, Minister of State for Environment, on Wednesday, resigned from the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The minister made his resignation known at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting, today....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Efr6is
Get More Nigeria Political News
The minister made his resignation known at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting, today....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Efr6is
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]