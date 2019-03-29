Metro JUST IN: Buhari meets Christian, Islamic leaders - PREMIUM TIMES

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with some prominent Islamic clerics.

The meeting, which is holding inside the council chamber of the presidential villa, is taking place few minutes after the president also met with a delegation of Christian leaders led by the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle







