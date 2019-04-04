Featured Thread #1
The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has canceled the three months tourist visa for Nigerian passport holders. They have now replaced it with 1 month, 96 hours and 48 hours UAE tourist Visa till further notice. This development came following the arrest of five Nigerians who were arrested for robbery …
