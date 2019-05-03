Palpable apprehension has enveloped Delta State as former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon slumped mid-way during the oration at the grave side of late Maj Gen David Akpodiete Ejoor, in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, LEADERSHIP gathered. Military, as well as …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2ZVugjG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2ZVugjG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]