Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, in Madrid, Spain.

TheCable understands the attack on the minister took place on Friday while he was on a national assignment.

In a message shared on his Twitter handle, Amaechi said the attackers were repelled by the Spanish police.

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain,” he said.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”


