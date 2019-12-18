Politics Just In! Minister Of State And Employment, Festus Keyamo Places His Support On Atiku – Naijaloaded

#1
Former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar‘s view on a single tenure of six years for president and governors has been supported by the minister of State and Employment, Festus Keyamo. The bill would have limited the terms of Senators and house of …

Festus-Keyamo.jpg

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2PAzvC8
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top