President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Jordan for Dubai today following the conclusion of his part at the World Economic Forum on North Africa and the Middle East. President Buhari will be attending the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), holding from tomorrow – Wednesday in United
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2Kgc3JR
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2Kgc3JR
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]