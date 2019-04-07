Politics Just In: President Buhari departs for Dubai – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Jordan for Dubai today following the conclusion of his part at the World Economic Forum on North Africa and the Middle East. President Buhari will be attending the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), holding from tomorrow – Wednesday in United


Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2Kgc3JR
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top